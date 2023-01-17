Public record for Jan. 17, 2023 GAZETTE STAFF Jan 17, 2023 14 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyFelony arrestAll of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)DANIEL GERBLICK, 67, of Delavan, OWI 10th or more offense, 1500 block of Hamilton Avenue, Janesville. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Felony Criminal Law Crime Offense Arrest Owi Delavan County Daniel Gerblick Trending Now Hendricks' group sells stake in northern Illinois aluminum supplier 'You're treated like a criminal': Many voices across Wisconsin call for emergency mental health reform Rock County jail inmates learn to face fear, emotion in new 'Houses of Healing' program Mercyhealth reopens south-side Janesville urgent care it shut 3 years ago Jerry Gabrielatos named new Beloit city manager Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Jan. 17, 2023 Public record for Jan. 13, 2023 Public record for Jan. 12, 2023 Public record for Jan. 10, 2023 Public record for Jan. 5, 2023 Public record for Jan. 1, 2023 Public record for Dec. 29, 2022 Public record for Dec. 28, 2022 Public record for Dec. 23, 2022 Public record for Dec. 21, 2022