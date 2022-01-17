MACKENZY M. LEE, 21, Beloit, and Nicholas M. Kamppi, 22, at 6:21 a.m. Sunday at 1519 Primrose Lane, Apt. 2, Janesville, on suspicion of one count of felony child neglect causing probable harm. Kamppi also was cited in the incident for misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.
Intoxicated driving arrests
CHAD M. ANACKER, 30, town of Janesville, at 3:09 a.m. Sunday in Janesville. Janesville police in a report did not immediately list the location of the arrest.
MICHAEL R. EMERSON, 22, no address given, at 2:42 a.m. Sunday at Court Street and Crosby Avenue, Janesville.
Reported
THEFT at 1:02 p.m. Wednesday at Dollar General, 2200 W. Court St., Janesville. Clerks at Dollar General said a man came in the store, grabbed six containers of laundry detergent and dashed. The man was last seen fleeing the store’s parking lot in a dark-colored vehicle. The theft reportedly cost the store $68.
VANDALISM at 12:25 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Pershing Place, Janesville. A woman said a man cut off a woman’s clothing with a pair of scissors, which caused the woman’s chest to “be exposed to the outside elements,” police reported. The man was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence, destruction of property and disorderly conduct while armed.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.