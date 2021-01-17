Rock County
Arrests
JASON A. BOWLING, 40, of 112 W. Fulton St. No. 2, Edgerton, at 9:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at Kettering Street and Milton Avenue, Janesville, on charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, intoxicated driving and disorderly conduct.
WAYNE C. PARKER, 41, of 3619 La Mancha Drive, Janesville, and DORRENA J. WARREN, 56, of 1321 Barham Ave., Janesville, at 7:35 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, both on charges of possession with intent to deliver amphetamine, manufacture or delivery of schedule 1 or 2 narcotics, possession with intent to deliver schedule 4 drugs, resisting or obstructing, and bail jumping.
Intoxicated driving arrests
ANDREW R. KEISTER, 30, of 2219 Eastwood Ave., Janesville, at 12:39 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at Lexington Drive and Eastwood Avenue, Janesville.
AMBER M. MILLER, 25, of 830 Harding St., No. 107, Janesville, at 11:40 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at Ravine and Pearl streets, Janesville. Also arrested on charges of resisting or obstructing, possession of THC and drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct.
Charged
SHAWNDELL L. SUMMERVILLE JR., 18, of 742 Hackett St., Beloit, with concealing a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting/fail to stop vehicle and possession of THC. He is accused of possessing a Glock handgun at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, in the 2100 block of King Street, Janesville, during a traffic stop after ignoring a deputy's lights and siren.
FREDRICKA L. BURKS, 40, of 427 W. Racine St., first floor, Janesville, with third-offense intoxicated driving with child passengers, driving while revoked and bail jumping. She is accused of being intoxicated with THC during a traffic stop at 10:40 p.m. Nov. 27 in Janesville.