Public record for Jan. 13, 2023 By GAZETTE STAFF Jan 13, 2023

Rock CountyFelony arrestsAll of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)SAN JUANITA PEREZ, 24, of Janesville, throwing/discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker or prosecutor, Jan. 10, 300 block of Park Avenue, Janesville.