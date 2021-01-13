Rock County
Arrests
CHRISTOPHER M. DEATON, 48, of 1126 Cherry St., Janesville, at 11:52 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at 3907 Milton Ave., No. 107, on charges of battery-threat to an officer, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and a probation violation.
DAVID J. OLEXA, 25, of 3128 Village Court, No. 6, Janesville, at 8:07 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at home on charges of violating a no-contact order from a domestic violence incident and felony bail jumping.
Intoxicated driving arrests
KEVIN L. ANDERSON, 53, of 213 Oak Court, Orfordville, at 3:14 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at 4742 S. Highway 213, town of Plymouth. It was listed as a third offense. Rock County sheriff's deputies say he struck a telephone pole.
CHRISTOPHER M. BRASEL, 34, and STEVEN D. BERNAL, 34, both of Poplar Grove, Illinois, at 2:53 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9 at LT Townline Road and Interstate 90/39, town of Turtle. It was listed as a first offense for both of them.
SAMANTHA A. LEWIS, 28, of 125 N. Center St., Orfordville, at 10:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at 5940 S. Highway 213, town of Plymouth. It was listed as a first offense. Rock County sheriff's deputies say the vehicle went off the road and rolled in a ditch.
Fire
9955 N. NEWVILLE ROAD, TOWN OF FULTON, reported ta 4:55 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9. Rock County sheriff's deputies reported that the homeowner did not know how the fire could have started.
Charged
JOHN R. MATZKE, 24, of 3805 Renmar Drive, Janesville, and TREVOR M. HARMEL, 29, of 1053 Nelson Ave., Milton, with battery by prisoners. Rock County sheriff's deputies say on Jan. 9, they physically attacked another inmate at the Rock County Jail.
LEVI H. NASH, 25, of 249 Greendale Drive, Janesville, with operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent. Janesville police say on July 27, Nash, whom authorities reported has a "history of stealing cars," stole a vehicle belonging to a woman in Janesville.
RIGOBERTO PUEBLITA PACHEO, 29, of 972 E. Philhower Road, Beloit, with three counts of operating while intoxicated causing injury as a second offense and one count of operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Town of Beloit police say on Sept. 24 or 25, Pueblita Pacheo got into a crash while intoxicated and left some with injuries, including an ankle fracture, a liver laceration and a chest wall contusion among three different individuals.