Rock County
Arrests
JALEN D. BEAUREGARD, 24, of Rockford, Illinois, at 4:13 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, in the 1700 block of South Marion Avenue on charges of strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, intimidation of a victim, criminal damage to property, battery, and disorderly conduct.
ALEXANDER N. HENIADIS, 37, of 473½ N. Washington St., Janesville, at 1:06 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at the same address on a charge of possessing narcotics.
DAVID J. OLEXA, 25, of 3128 Village Court, No. 6, Janesville, at 6:23 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at home on a charge of strangulation and suffocation.
Intoxicated driving arrests
CHRISTOPHER J. HUGHES, 26, of 1612 Green Valley Drive, Janesville, at 4:44 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, at 2104 Green Valley Drive. It was listed as a first offense.
MICHAEL T. RIEGERT, 28, of 258 Ba-Wood Lane, Janesville, at 2:32 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8 at 911 Rockport Road. It was listed as a first offense, though Riegert was also arrested Dec. 30 for intoxicated driving, according to an earlier report.
Accident
BUILDING STRUCK at 12:52 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at 12 S. Main St., Janesville, when an unknown driver reportedly swerved on the roadway and drove into the front window of Sandee's Thai Fusion.