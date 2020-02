Rock County

Reported

BURGLARY at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Pearl Street, Janesville. Reported taken were electronics valued at $550.

SOFT LOCKDOWN at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Edison Middle School, Janesville. The school was placed on lockdown in response to a student issue. The soft lockdown was lifted at 3:10 p.m.