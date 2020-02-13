Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

PATRICK W. SCHULTE, 56, of 1806 N. Washington St., Janesville, at 12:04 a.m. Wednesday at 700 N. Main St., Janesville.

AMANDA M. THOMPSON, 26, of 905 Black Bridge Road, Janesville, at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Greenwich Lane, Janesville. Also cited for hit-and-run, driving without insurance or proper registration, and reckless driving.

IAN J. CAPMANY, 39, of Gainesville, Florida, at 4:23 p.m. Tuesday at Interstate 43 and Highway 140, town of Clinton, after his semitrailer truck went into a ditch.

Reported

THEFT AND VANDALISM at 11:02 a.m. Wednesday at 1510 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Copper pipes and wiring valued at $5,000 were cut and removed from a house.

Charged

THAYNE R. PIKE, 35, of 1904 N. Parker Drive, Janesville, with second-offense possession of THC and third-offense intoxicated driving. He is accused of possessing a marijuana joint after being stopped by a sheriff’s deputy Jan. 12 near County D and Townline Road.