Rock County

Arrests

16-YEAR OLD TOWN OF ROCK BOY at 7:38 p.m. Wednesday at 424 Lincoln St., Janesville, on charges of battery and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

CURTIS NEAL HAHN, 53, of 537 Hackett St., Beloit, at 3:56 p.m. Thursday at 3907 Milton Ave., No. 124, on battery/threat to a law officer and operating while intoxicated. Hahn also was cited for disorderly conduct and probation violation.

COLIN MICHAEL HARRISON, 24, of 2015 Fairfax Ave., Beloit, at 2:16 a.m. Sunday at Delavan and Todd drives, Janesville, on charges of possession with intent to deliver THC less than or equal to 200 grams.

BRITTANY SUE MCINTYRE, 28, of town of Clinton, at 5:14 p.m. Thursday at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville, on charges of retail theft between $500 and $5,000.

ZENAS FARAD SMITH, 51, of Chicago, at 8:13 a.m. Monday at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville, on charges of using a child to manufacture or deliver drugs, contributing to the delinquency of a child and neglecting a child.

Intoxicated driving arrests

LUCAS JAMES HITCHCOCK, 38, of 123 N. Jackson St., Janesville, at 12:29 a.m. Sunday at his home.

MANDY MARIE LANGE, 31, of 1206 W. State St., Janesville, at 8:38 p.m. Friday at her home. Also cited for disorderly conduct.

CHAD JAMES LINDEMAN, 41, of 228 N. Osborne Ave., Janesville, at 10:25 p.m. Thursday at his home.

CORY J. LIPTOW, 29, of 925 Gerald Ave., Beloit, at 3:08 p.m. Friday at Beloit Avenue and Highway 11, town of La Prairie. It was listed as Liptow’s second arrest on a drunken-driving charge.

SHELLIE LEE RICHARDS, 53, of 1813 W. Luther Road, Janesville, at 12:36 a.m. Friday at Holiday and Pontiac drives, Janesville.

DANIEL J. RUETH, 52, of Fort Atkinson, at 11:25 p.m. Saturday at 7916 N. John Paul Road, town of Milton.

GARRED R. WOLTER, 35, of 2119 S. Chatham St., Janesville, at 8:06 p.m. Thursday at Joliet and Lafayette streets, Janesville.

Charged

MALIK M. PERRY, 19, of 300 E. Racine St., Janesville, with battery by a prisoner. Perry is accused of being the primary aggressor in a fist fight with another inmate Saturday at the Rock County Jail.

Fire call

INTERSECTION OF MILTON AVENUE AND REFSET DRIVE, JANESVILLE, at 5:19 p.m. Monday for a report of a car on fire in the southbound lanes of Milton Avenue near the Janesville Mall. At 5:21 p.m., the Rock County Communications Center also reported a traffic accident with injuries at the same intersection.