Rock County

Arrest

HONEY M. FREEMAN, 54, of 329 S. Washington St., Janesville, at 1:42 a.m. Saturday on charges of felony physical abuse of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Intoxicated driving arrests

TREY H. CAROTHERS, 18, of 2306 County O, Janesville, at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday at an unlisted location. It was listed as his first offense.

SUSAN E. HOGUE, 36, of 1244 Jerome Ave., Janesville, at 1:55 a.m. Saturday on Jerome Avenue. It was listed as her first offense.

NICHOLAS R. MANZ, 32, of 1121 Putnam Ave., Janesville, at 2:06 p.m. Wednesday at 1820 W. Court St. It was listed as his second offense.

ASHLEY L. WILSON, 32, of 1209 Jerome Ave., Janesville, at 10:50 a.m. Saturday at 2200 N. Highway 51. It was listed as her first offense.

Reported

DOG RESCUE, reported at 1:41 p.m. Saturday in the 6000 block of South Holden Road, town of Spring Valley, for a dog stuck in a well. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Orfordville Fire Department, which rescued an uninjured 12-year-old German shepherd by about 3 p.m.