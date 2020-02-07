Rock County

Charged

BRANDON C. TOBIAS, 35, of 3230 Midvale Drive, No. 1, Janesville, with possession with intent to deliver non-narcotics, possession with intent to use a masking agent and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is accused of possessing three bags of MDMA/ecstasy weighing about 1.4 ounces, a THC wax smoking device and a vial of fake urine to be used to fool an employer’s drug screen after a sheriff’s deputy stopped him on Highway 14 at County A on Wednesday.

TERRANCE T. TRAVIS, 34, Milwaukee, with strangulation/suffocation, intimidation of a witness, and disorderly conduct, all as acts of domestic abuse and three counts of bail jumping. He is accused of assaulting a woman at a residence in the 600 block of Rockport Road on Tuesday.

Walworth County

Charged

FRANCISCO I. GUERRERO, 19, of 822 Wisconsin St., No. 2, Lake Geneva, with theft and misdemeanor bail jumping. Lake Geneva police say on Jan. 3, Guerrero stole thousands of dollars in cash from the home of someone he knows.

FRANCISCO J. HERRERA, 31, of Milwaukee, with felony retail theft, bail jumping and possession of narcotic drugs, an illegally obtained prescription and drug paraphernalia. City of Delavan police say on Jan. 29, Herrera used heroin and stole $1,535.99 worth of items from Fleet Farm in Delavan.

ELI M. JENN, 19, Appleton, with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, mushrooms and marijuana as well as possession of drug paraphernalia. UW-Whitewater police say on Nov. 22, they responded to Jenn’s room in Bigelow Hall on campus and found him with 6.8 grams of mushrooms, 1.2 grams of suspected marijuana dabs and 17.4 grams of MDMA, more commonly known as “Molly.”

JOHNATHAN E. C. LINDEN, 42, of 307 S. Church St., Unit C, Elkhorn, with strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct and two counts of misdemeanor battery. Elkhorn police say on Jan. 23, Linden punched a man and put him in a choke hold.

BRYAR E. VELEY, 28, of 1118 Phoenix St., No. 4, Delavan, with escape. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Oct. 23, Veley left the work release dorm at the jail and did not return.