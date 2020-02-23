Public record for Feb. 23, 2020 Feb 23, 2020 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rock CountyIntoxicated driving arrestBRIAN PAUL ALLINGER, 36, of 2047 Ravine St., Janesville, at 10 p.m. Friday at Pearl and Holmes streets, Janesville. SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sections AgricultureBusinessCommunity BriefsCrimeEducationGovernmentHealth CareLocal NewsNames in the NewsNation/WorldPoliticsPublic RecordStateWalworth County E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Upcoming Events Feb 23 Beloit International Film Festival Sun, Feb 23, 2020 downtown Beloit Feb 23 Wisconsin Rural Landscapes Sun, Feb 23, 2020 Janesville Performing Arts Center Feb 23 Art display Sun, Feb 23, 2020 Janesville Country Club Feb 23 Breakfast at the Firehouse Sun, Feb 23, 2020 Sharon Fire and Rescue building Feb 23 Breakfast and Sunday School Sun, Feb 23, 2020 Salvation Army Community Center The Latest Bremel: Opinions aren't 'fake news'. They're not news at all Public record for Feb. 23, 2020 UW-Whitewater women turn attention to tournament Ards' school-record 49 points can't save Warhawks for one final close loss Middleton wins boys Division 1 state swim meet Craig girls close gap but cannot keep up with Madison Memorial Craig's Rebout wins all-around at Big Eight Conference gymnastics meet Evansville/Albany's Scofield, Turner's Bivens advance to WIAA state wrestling tournament Harsanyi: Bernie's wrong: We are better off today than 45 years ago Book highlights 1948 trip on Pan-American Highway Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesDeputies report child porn, marijuana found in Milton residenceRandle El charged in Janesville double murderRandle-El agrees to be extradited in Janesville double homicideTown of Delavan man sentenced in arsons, allowed to hug father after year in jailSeairaha WinchesterHighway officials hope Highway 14 overhaul starts a year earlyOwner of 13 N. Main St. in early talks to repurpose propertyRock County Jail assault highlights mental illness problemSteven "Steve" SmithPolice: Former UW football player arrested in Janesville double homicide Images Videos CollectionsJanesville responds to double homicideUW-Whitewater secures WIAC conference championshipBeloit College's new student centerCraig finishes with undefeated dual seasonCraig basketball completes season sweep of Parker Stocks Market Data by TradingView