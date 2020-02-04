Rock County

Arrest

JEFFREY FRANCIS FORRETT, 63, no fixed address, Janesville, at 12:07 a.m. Monday at 1110 Kellogg Ave., Janesville, on charges of battery- threat to a judge, prosecutor or law officer and probation violation.

Intoxicated driving arrests

BRIAN L. AYRE, 41, of 11101 Highway 140, Clinton, at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Highway 14 and County H, town of Center. The offense was listed as Ayre’s first for intoxicated driving.

MEGAN M. BUCK, 28, of 153 E. Madison Ave., Milton, at 12:30 a.m. Saturday at 8227 N. County M, town of Union. The offense was listed as Buck’s second for intoxicated driving.

MIGUEL A. JUAREZ, 45, of Fort Atkinson, at 9:03 p.m. Saturday at Milton Avenue and Interstate 90, Janesville. The offense was listed as Juarez’s second for intoxicated driving.

SOPAUL NOUN, 36, of 409 Center Ave., Janesville, at 4:19 p.m. Sunday at Locust Street and Court Street, Janesville. Also cited for bail jumping.

SAMUEL M. STEELE, 37, of Verona, at 3:50 p.m. Sunday at Iva Drive and Maple Beach Drive, town of Milton. The offense was listed as Steele’s second for intoxicated driving.

Accident

MINERAL POINT ROAD AND PAHL ROAD, TOWN OF JANESVILLE, at 6:35 p.m. Friday. A vehicle driven by Rayna J. Charlet, 19, of 933 Benton Ave., Janesville rolled over and landed on its roof. Charlet was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville.