Rock County

Arrests

RENO D. THOM, 22, of 100 N. Franklin St., No. 204, Janesville, at 10:27 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of McKinley Street, Janesville, on charges of disorderly conduct, battery, strangulation and suffocation, felony bail jumping, false imprisonment and intimidating a victim. The charges stem from an incident in which police say Thom attacked a 23-year-old woman he knew.

Charged

PATRICIA D. BRUMAGE, 32, of 120 N. River St., No. 202, Janesville, and KRYSTAL R. KOSUB, 20, of 26 Kerwin Matthews Court, No. 1, Janesville, each with party to burglary, party to robbery with use of force and party to theft. Brumage, Kosub and three unidentified men are accused of breaking into a man's home on Roosevelt Avenue in Janesville the night of Jan. 17, assaulting him and taking his wallet, cellphone, laptop and TV. Brumage and Kosub knew the man before the incident. Brumage is accused of kicking the man in the head several times. An arrest warrant was issued for Kosub.

JAVIEN C. PEGEESE, 20, of 162 Cherry St., Janesville, with battery by prisoner and disorderly conduct. Pegeese is accused of pushing and slapping a fellow Rock County Jail inmate Monday.

Walworth County

Charged

VICTOR J. FERNANDEZ, 21, 880 S. Janesville St., No. 4, Whitewater, with second-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Whitewater police say on Dec. 5, they responded to a marijuana odor complaint and found Fernandez in his home with 4.3 grams of marijuana.

ERIK K. GARCIA, 36, of Fitchburg, with felony retail theft and misdemeanor bail jumping, both as party to the crime. City of Delavan police say on Nov. 30, he and YASMINE L. MARTINEZ, 21, of Beloit, stole $722.57 worth of goods from Walmart.

JEFFREY A. NEAL, 30, of 2421 State Road 120, Lake Geneva, with attempting to flee an officer. Bloomfield police say on Jan. 11, Neal briefly drove away and also ran from officers before turning himself in.

NATHALIA N. NEVEAUX, 36, of 1265 Beach Road, East Troy, with battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. Town of East Troy police say on Jan. 10, Neveaux was intoxicated and not listening to police before kicking an officer while at Aurora Lakeland Hospital for jail clearance.

DYLAN J. SCHULTZ, 23, of Waukesha, with terrorist threats, felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct. Whitewater police say on Jan. 16, they responded to Lavelle Industries, where Schultz worked and had previously told a co-worker not to come to work and said something about "shooting up the place."

KETURA C. WANLESS, 47, of 225 Nelson St., Sharon, with two counts each of threat to law enforcement officer and discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker. Walworth County sheriff's deputies say on Jan. 8, they stopped Wanless, who threatened two deputies and their families and spit on the deputies.

PATRICK J. WEINGANDT, 23, of 1090 Birchwood St., Unit 4H, Delavan, with substantial battery and disorderly conduct. City of Delavan police say on Jan. 9, Weingandt punched someone he knows in the face, causing damaged teeth, loss of consciousness and swelling.