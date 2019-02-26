Rock County

Arrest

JONATHON M. COLIN-HOLT, 25, of 221 Wren Lane, Janesville, at 10:35 a.m. Sunday at the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, Darlington, on charges of felony burglary.

Intoxicated driving arrests

DANIEL A. AARSTAD, 31, of 8911 Bowers Lake Road, Milton, at 5:07 p.m. Sunday at Henke Road and County A, town of Harmony.

RYAN J. KIPP, 25, of 1153 Eaton Ave., Beloit, at 2:23 a.. Saturday at Riverside Drive and Inman Parkway, town of Beloit.

CHRIS R. LOERA, 24, of 720 E. Dogwood Drive, town of Beloit, at 12:27 a.m. Saturday at St. Lawrence Avenue and Smythe School Road, town of Newark.

Accident

COURT AND JACKSON STREETS, JANESVILLE, at 9:57 a.m. Saturday. Paige Marie Lancaster, 24, of 1036B W. Hillview Drive, No. 208, Whitewater, failed to stop at a stop sign and was T-boned by a vehicle driven by Amber Breanne LeConte, 24, of 1614 Ontario Drive, Janesville. Lancaster’s passenger, Quinn R. Lancaster, 1, same address, was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with possible injuries.

Walworth County

Charged

SCOTT D. BAKKER, 33, of Twin Lakes, with felony retail theft. Lake Geneva police say on Sept. 1, Bakker took a computer and a mini refrigerator, together valued at more than $1,300, from Walmart in Lake Geneva.

CARLOS A. BARRERA, 47, of N6553 Elder Road, Delavan, with attempted sexual assault of a child younger than 16. Town of Delavan police say between August 2013 and July 2016, Barrera—who was in December charged with repeated sexual assault of a different child—previously attempted to pull down the pants of a young girl.

BOBBY A. BREUTZMANN, 30, of Milwaukee, with second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Village of East Troy police say on Dec. 28, they tried to stop Breutzmann, who was driving away from them on Interstate 43 when he drove toward an officer who had to get out of the way.

NICOLE M. JENNISON, 27, of 225 S. Lincoln St., Elkhorn, with injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle causing great bodily harm. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Jan. 1, Jennison had “a lot” to drink and crashed a car, resulting in a passenger breaking multiple ribs.

CHARLES G. LILES, 36, of 199 S. Lewis St., No. 4, Elkhorn, with possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Feb. 19, they stopped Liles on Interstate 43 and found him with a gun and 6.9 grams of marijuana.

JORDAN S. MARTZ, 19, of W1001 Woodbine Road, Genoa City, with theft of movable property and obstructing an officer. Town of Geneva police say between Dec. 19 and 27, Martz stole $26,500 from a safe inside a house he was watching.