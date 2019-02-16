Rock County

Arrest

NICHOLAS R. MANZ, 31, of 1121 Putman Ave., Janesville, at 12:14 a.m. Friday at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office on a bench warrant changing him with failure to appear in court on previous charges of felony bail jumping and theft.

Intoxicated driving arrest

JENNIFER R. LINDEMAN, 37, of 228 N. Osborne Ave., Janesville, 9:16 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7. She was arrested at her home.

Accidents

COURT AND RIVER STREETS, Janesville. A car driven by Stephanie V. McLean, 30, of 816 McKinley St., Janesville, was eastbound on Court Street when she collided with Kayla S. Kooyman, 15, of 231 Racine St., Janesville, who was crossing the street. Kooyman was treated and released from Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Mclean was ticketed for driving too fast for conditions and failure to yield the right of way.