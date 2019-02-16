Rock County

Arrest

NICHOLAS R. MANZ, 31, of 1121 Putman Ave., Janesville, at 12:14 a.m. Friday at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office on a bench warrant changing him with failure to appear in court on previous charges of felony bail jumping and theft.

Intoxicated driving arrest

JENNIFER R. LINDEMAN, 37, of 228 N. Osborne Ave., Janesville, 9:16 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7. She was arrested at her home.

Accidents

COURT AND RIVER STREETS, Janesville. A car driven by Stephanie V. McLean, 30, of 816 McKinley St., Janesville, was eastbound on Court Street when she collided with Kayla S. Kooyman, 15, of 231 Racine St., Janesville, who was crossing the street. Kooyman was treated and released from Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Mclean was ticketed for driving too fast for conditions and failure to yield the right of way.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse