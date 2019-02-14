Public record for Feb. 14, 2019 Gazette staff 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Rock CountyIntoxicated driving arrestCEGAN D. FIELD, 25, of 505 Margate Drive, Janesville, at 11:23 p.m. Sunday at West Court and River streets, Janesville. SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also. Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person. Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments. Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history. Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation. Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story? Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic. Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712. Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate. Report comment abuse Sections AgricultureBusinessCommunity BriefsCrimeEducationGovernmentHealth CareLocal NewsNames in the NewsNation/WorldPoliticsPublic RecordStateWalworth County E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Upcoming Events Feb 14 Adult indoor lap swim Thu, Feb 14, 2019 Marshall Middle School Feb 14 4-Plex track open walk Thu, Feb 14, 2019 Parker High School Feb 14 StrongBodies Thu, Feb 14, 2019 Emmanuel Reformed Church Feb 14 StrongBodies Thu, Feb 14, 2019 Sun Valley Presbyterian Church Feb 14 Winter Fitness Class - Fit4Life Thu, Feb 14, 2019 Edgerton Hospital, Classroom D The Latest Public record for Feb. 14, 2019 Warhawk men's basketball team sets up showdown game with win Whitewater women earn first-round bye Boyle two free throws with two seconds left lifts Middleton past Parker in Big Eight boys basketball Evansville rolls past Brodhead in Rock Valley girls basketball Elkhorn's 13 3s take down Union Grove in Southern Lakes boys basketball Prison ordered for Janesville woman who used vehicle as a weapon More than 100 workers to lose jobs at Beloit, Delavan Shopko stores Rock County landowners want answers about drainage district bills 2019 BIFF film capsules Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesInternet personality ‘Plainpotatoess’ faces charges over ‘invasive’ viral videosBreak-in leads police to pot house in town of BeloitPolice say Janesville man killed in BeloitJanesville man tells city he's moving forward on 'tiny homes' for homelessMilton School Board members question stipends paid without board approvalUPDATED: Janesville homicide victim sat in truck for hoursBus riders no more: Three boys and a mom get free carVictim in fatal crash was Janesville manUPDATE: One dead in crash on County GLong-awaited children's museum could launch at Janesville Mall Images Videos CollectionsDivision 2 Regional WrestlingLake Geneva hosts US National Snow Sculpting ChampionshipUW-Whitewater defeats UW-Oshkosh in overtimeBeloit Turner defeats Evansville 76-66Evansville/Albany wrestlers take down Edgerton in critical Rock Valley dualExtreme cold hits JanesvilleCraig and Parker renew boys basketball rivalryCraig girls defeat Parker 39-29 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse