Rock County

Arrest

MATTHEW L. KAST, 35, of 1621 N. Parker Drive, Janesville, at 1:53 a.m. Sunday at 1000 N. Parker Drive, Janesville, on charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery and disorderly conduct, all with domestic violence enhancers.

Intoxicated driving arrests

GARY W. FEHR, 55, of 2 Flamingo Lane, Janesville, at 2:06 p.m. Saturday at 2001 Center Ave., Janesville, on a charge of third-offense intoxicated driving. Janesville police reported Fehr was passed out behind the wheel of his pickup truck in a Burger King parking lot.

KELLY L. GRIFFIS, 34, of Janesville, early Sunday morning on a charge of first-offense intoxicated driving.

Walworth County

Charged

WAYNE E. CASTENSON, 55, of W4473 County A, town of LaFayette, with two counts of sexual assault of a child younger than 16, one count of child enticement and exposing genitals, and a related charge. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say Castenson sexually assaulted a boy he knows.

REBECCA ESPARZA, 38, of 842 Carter St., Genoa City, with party to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Genoa City police say on Feb. 6, they executed a search warrant and found more than 4 ounces of meth.

JAIME V. FONSECA, 36, of 327 Park St., Walworth, with party to possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and JACQUELINE C. GUDINO, 29, of W8320 Springwood Lane, Delavan, with party to possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possessing an illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walworth police say on June 22, they executed a search warrant and found 25 grams of marijuana and several vape pens, some with THC oil, in a safe inside Gudino’s car. Police also reported finding Adderall, more vape pens, pipes, bongs and suspected marijuana in a room the two share.

RICHARD C. HELPER, 23, of Watertown, with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent. Elkhorn police say on Feb. 12, Helper, who had his license revoked and was on probation, took someone’s car without their permission for a drive to clear his head.

NATHAN J. LEDGER, 23, of 274 Wright St., Unit A, Delavan, with felony intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and misdemeanor bail jumping. The first three charges include domestic abuse assessments. Delavan police say on Feb. 3, Ledger grabbed and pushed a woman he knows.

DANIELLE J. MCBEATH, 28, of Milwaukee, with driving a vehicle without owner consent and misdemeanor bail jumping. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Feb. 14, McBeath was driving on Interstate 43 in a car that did not belong to her.

ANDY H. RODRIGUEZ, 38, of 317 Autumn Drive, Delavan, with possession of narcotics. Delavan police say on Feb. 2, they found Rodriguez with two needles that had what was probably heroin inside.

SIERRA SEEFELDT, 17, of Mukwonago, with battery to law enforcement officer, battery to emergency rescue worker and disorderly conduct. Village of East Troy police say on Feb. 16, they responded to take Seefeldt into protective custody and she kicked at first responders.