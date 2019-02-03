Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

PAUL S. CRAWFORD, 30, of 462 S. Randall Ave., No. 8, Janesville, at 2:22 a.m. Saturday at North Parker Drive and East Centerway on a charge of first-offense intoxicated driving.

SCOTT A. SENNETT, 51, of 594 Greendale Drive, Janesville, at 1:30 a.m. Saturday at 210 Brakefield Drive, Janesville, on a charge of first-offense intoxicated driving.

Walworth County

Charged

ARIN D. O’DONNELL, 26, of Twin Lakes, with injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle causing great bodily harm, second-offense intoxicated driving causing injury and knowingly operating a vehicle while revoked causing great bodily harm. Bloomfield police say on Dec. 12, she drove while intoxicated into a tree, injuring a passenger who sustained a broken arm.

DONALD J. PUCHALSKI III, 25, of 1452 Pleasant St., Burlington, with four counts of delivering THC, and one count each of possession with intent to deliver THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say in November, December and January, they conducted controlled buys of THC wax from Puchalski in the town of Lyons. Police on Jan. 18 say they executed a search warrant and found $20,240, more than 12 pounds of THC, eight tabs of suspected LSD, 2.8 grams of suspected mushrooms and several paraphernalia items.

