Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
ELIZABETH B. HARTWIG, 35, of 418 Cherry St., Janesville, at 1:58 a.m. Sunday at Cherry Street and Van Buren Street, Janesville, on a charge of first-offense intoxicated driving.
JUSTIN M. PHILLIPS, 34, of 507 S. Washington St., Janesville, at 3:18 a.m. Sunday at Academy Street and McKinley Street, Janesville, on a charge of second-offense intoxicated driving. Janesville police say Phillips was throwing up outside of the vehicle while it was moving.
