Rock County

Arrest

TERRY J. ASMUSSEN, 37, of 2703 Sylvester St., Janesville, booked at 3:14 p.m. Saturday at the Janesville Police Department, 100 N. Jackson St., Janesville, on suspicion of one count of possession of Schedule I and II narcotics.

Intoxicated driving arrests

ERIC T. GOLDING, 46, of 1218 Conde St., No. 204, Janesville, at 9:50 a.m. Saturday at 1809 Center Ave., Janesville.

SARAN MAO, 32, of 2514 W. Burbank Ave., Janesville, at 1:55 a.m. Saturday at West State and South Jackson streets, Janesville.

KENNETH R. PETERSEN, 23, of 1308 Elizabeth St., Janesville, at 2:46 a.m. Saturday at North River and Wall Streets, Janesville.

Green County

Intoxicated driving arrest

OTIS I. DAWSON, 33, Freeport, Illinois, at 5:15 p.m. approximately 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at Highway 69 and Franklin Road, town of Clarno. Dawson is suspected of driving while intoxicated by a “restricted, controlled substance.” Also cited for no valid registration.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse