Rock County
Arrest
TERRY J. ASMUSSEN, 37, of 2703 Sylvester St., Janesville, booked at 3:14 p.m. Saturday at the Janesville Police Department, 100 N. Jackson St., Janesville, on suspicion of one count of possession of Schedule I and II narcotics.
Intoxicated driving arrests
ERIC T. GOLDING, 46, of 1218 Conde St., No. 204, Janesville, at 9:50 a.m. Saturday at 1809 Center Ave., Janesville.
SARAN MAO, 32, of 2514 W. Burbank Ave., Janesville, at 1:55 a.m. Saturday at West State and South Jackson streets, Janesville.
KENNETH R. PETERSEN, 23, of 1308 Elizabeth St., Janesville, at 2:46 a.m. Saturday at North River and Wall Streets, Janesville.
Green County
Intoxicated driving arrest
OTIS I. DAWSON, 33, Freeport, Illinois, at 5:15 p.m. approximately 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at Highway 69 and Franklin Road, town of Clarno. Dawson is suspected of driving while intoxicated by a “restricted, controlled substance.” Also cited for no valid registration.
