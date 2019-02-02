Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

KAMRAN J. KHAN, 36, of 2308 Green Valley Drive, Janesville, at 12:34 a.m. Thursday at East Racine Street and South Randall Avenue, Janesville, on suspicion of first-offense intoxicated driving and operating a motor vehicle without owner consent.

SARAN MAO, 32, of 2514 W. Burbank Ave., Janesville, at 2:21 a.m. Wednesday at South Jackson Street and Reuther Way, Janesville, on suspicion of intoxicated driving, possession of 24.2 grams of marijuana, operating without a license and failure to obey an officer’s signal.

JACOB M. MCMAHON, 28, of South Beloit, Illinois, at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday at 2922 N. Pontiac Drive, Janesville, on a charge of first-offense intoxicated driving. Janesville police say McMahon fell asleep between the two drive-up windows at McDonald’s with his foot on the brake and the transmission in drive.

Reported

FRAUD at 9:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Franklin Street, Janesville, when a man said he bought weight loss pills from an unknown company that called him. The man, police say, authorized the caller to take $9.89 from his debit card, when they actually took $177.90 in December.

WELFARE CHECK at 6:26 p.m. Wednesday at a Dunkin Donuts in Janesville where a man walked into the women’s restroom to confront a woman he thought was a Homeland Security agent with a gun. Janesville police say the man eventually agreed to leave.