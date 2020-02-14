Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

MEGAN M. SOCKER, 31, of 1012 N. Oakhill Ave., Janesville, at 6:53 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Mole Avenue and Washington Street. Socker was also charged with obstructing/resisting officers.

TAYLOR J. PETERSON, 34, of N1531 Joyce Road, Fort Atkinson, at 7:51 p.m. Feb. 7 at the intersection of Highway 26 and Wright Road, Janesville. Peterson was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charged

KENNETH R. LAADE, 45, of 115 Swift St., No. 5, Edgerton, with possession of narcotics. He is accused of possessing fentanyl after Edgerton police found him unconscious in his residence Tuesday night. He was revived with Narcan.

MATTHEW S. JOHNSON, 30, of South Beloit, Illinois, with possession of narcotics, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is accused of possessing about one-half ounce of marijuana and hydrocodone pills when Evansville police stopped him for speeding on County M on Wednesday.

MICHAEL J. HEUBNER, 27, of 304½ Albion St., Edgerton, with five counts of forgery. He is accused of forging signatures on six stolen checks totaling $1,300 and depositing them at a Janesville bank.