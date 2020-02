Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

GRIFFIN P. CONLEY, 28, of 1908 E. Racine St., No. 2, Janesville, at 8:33 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Drive and Milton Avenue, Janesville.

ARMANDO CULIN, 30, of 1347 Jackson St., Beloit, at 6:42 p.m. Saturday at 4323 E. Highway 14, town of Harmony. Also cited for possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

DYLAN J. GIGL, 20, of Johnson Creek, at 12:54 a.m. Sunday at Highway 26 and Harmony Townhall Road, town of Harmony.