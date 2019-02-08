Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrest
BOBBIE S. CONNER, 66, of 925 Burton St., No. 6, Beloit, at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday at County J and Buss Road, town of Turtle.
Charged
TASIA S. MOORE, 25, of 1900 Royal Oaks Drive, Janesville, with delivery of heroin and two counts of bail jumping. She is accused of selling 0.2 grams of heroin to a Janesville police informant on Sept. 29, 2015.
