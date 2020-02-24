Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

JULIA DANIELLE CLARK, 22, of 1617 S. Oakhill Ave., Janesville, at 9:38 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Afton and Rockport roads. Clark was also charged with possession of Schedule I and II narcotics, possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

ANTON COYTEX MAY, 40, of 2110 Belmont Ave., Joliet, Illinois, at 2:04 a.m. Sunday on East Milwaukee Street.

HALEY LYNN HOPPE, 28, of 204 Valley Drive, Janesville, at 3:54 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Palmer Drive and Midland Road.

NICHOLAS RAY MANZ, 32, of 1121 Putnam Ave., Janesville, at 4:46 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Center and Kellogg avenues. Manz was also charged with a probation violation.