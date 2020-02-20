Rock County

Arrests

AARUS J. MISTER, 41, of 1141 Central Ave., Beloit, at 3:39 p.m. Monday at Burbank and Center avenues, Janesville, on suspicion of possessing cocaine and psilocybin mushrooms.

Intoxicated driving arrests

JOHNNY PASTOR, 24, of 210 Hackett St., Beloit, at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at County MM and Henke Road, town of Harmony.

Charged

JOSEPH L. STOUT, 40, of 512 Highland Ave., Beloit, with battery by prisoner and substantial battery. He is accused of assaulting another Rock County Jail inmate Jan. 11, causing numerous fractures to his eye socket and a broken jaw, among other injuries.

GINA M. WHITE, 36, of 361 Elm St., Milton, with six counts of identity theft for financial gain. She is a accused of using the ATM card of a person she knows more than 40 times for losses exceeding $14,000 in August through December. An arrest warrant was issued.

SHANON N. NOWAK, 36, of 104 N. Terrace St., Janesville, with identity theft for financial gain and party to fraudulent use of a credit card. She is accused of using the debit card of a person she knows to spend $570 in August and September. An arrest warrant was issued.

COREY J. NICKS, 25, of 3736 N. Hickory Drive, Janesville, with failure to report to jail as a repeat felony offender. He is accused of failing to report to the Rock County Jail to serve a 150-day sentence on convictions for possession of fentanyl, bail jumping and intoxicated driving. An arrest warrant was issued.

JOHNEY L. MCWILLIAMS, 55, of 234 N. Chatham St., Janesville, on a charge of escape. He is accused of leaving the jail for a job search Dec. 9 and not returning. An arrest warrant was issued.