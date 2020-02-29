Rock County

Arrest

STEPHANIE LEIANN SCHOBER, 31, of 309 S. Locust St., Janesville, at 10:50 a.m. Friday at 2017 Humes Road, Janesville, for retail theft greater than $500 but less than $5,000.

Reported

THEFT at Kwik Trip, 2518 W. Court St., Janesville, at 6 p.m. Wednesday. A customer reported $700 and an iPhone were stolen. The phone was found, the cash was not.

Walworth County

Charged

JAMES S. BAX, 32, of McHenry, Illinois, with two counts each of substantial battery and disorderly conduct. Lake Geneva police say on Sept. 29, Bax struck someone at a bar and out on the street, causing serious injuries.

JOSEPH R. BOWERS, 30, of Burlington, with possession of narcotic drugs with a previous drug conviction and possession of drug paraphernalia. Genoa City police say on Feb. 18, Bowers called them to say he was concerned people were out to get him and that he had a knife to protect himself, and when police showed up, he had small baggies or heroin, counterfeit money and syringes.

KITTY A. CORTEZ, 41, of N3486 Highway 67, No. 1, Lake Geneva, with harboring or aiding a felon. Town of Geneva police say on Dec. 1, they showed up to Cortez’s home and saw a man with a warrant on her couch with her, although she at first denied knowing where he was.

RANDY W. DOTSON, 50, of Harvard, Illinois, with stalking. Sharon police say between July 6, 2019 and Feb. 5, 2020, Dotson repeatedly tried to contact a woman he knows despite being told by her and police not to.

JOSEPH B. ELLEFSON, 33, of 140 Prairie St., Sharon, with second-offense possession or marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Town of Geneva police say on Feb. 16, they stopped Ellefson while he was driving and found him with a one-hitter marijuana pipe and a small amount of marijuana.

JONATHAN L. FERO, 21, of 11128 E. County N, Whitewater, with delivering marijuana as party to the crime. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Feb. 26, 2019, they conducted a controlled buy of 14.28 grams of marijuana from Fero.

WILLIAM H. FUCHS, 34, of 411 Wisconsin St., Genoa City, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping, and possession of cocaine, a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Genoa City police say they executed a search warrant on Fuchs’ bedroom and found more than an ounce of marijuana, cocaine in a clear tube, THC wax and two capsules of MDMA.

MICHAEL A. HODGES, 54, of Champaign, Illinois, with felony retail theft. City of Delavan police say on Jan. 8, Hodges stole 29 bottles of liquor valued at $1,050 total from Walgreens.

JAMES C. MURPHY, 24, of McHenry, Illinois, with threat to law enforcement officer, two counts of discharging bodily fluids at public safety worker, possession of marijuana, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. Lake Geneva police say on Feb. 1 or 2, Murphy got into a fight at a bar, spit at officers and threatened them.

HUNTER J. RIEDEL, 22, of Palmyra, with delivering designer drugs. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Sept. 28, 2018, they conducted a controlled buy of 1.13 grams of MDMA, commonly known as molly.

ROY A. SCHMIDT, 63, of W924 Florence Road, Genoa City, with two counts threat to law enforcement officer and one count each of resisting an officer, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct. Bloomfield police say on Feb. 8, they stopped Schmidt for running a stop sign before he started saying he would shoot the officers if he had a gun.

RENEE M. SULLIVAN, 45, of Fort Atkinson, with three counts of possessing narcotic drugs. Whitewater police say on Dec. 29, they found Sullivan driving with several pill bottles that did not have valid prescriptions.

DAVID L. VAN MATRE, 47, of 520 Euclid Ave., Beloit, with bribery of a public official. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Jan. 18, they stopped him on suspicion of drunken driving when he offered free tires and free service on vehicles.