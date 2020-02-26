Rock County

Arrests

MORGAN P. MORTIMER, 28, of 221 N. Franklin St., Janesville, at 4:50 p.m. Monday at 311 Wellington Court, Janesville, for possession of schedule I, II narcotic.

KRESHA S. UNSETH, 30, of 2203 Garden Drive, Janesville, at 12:16 p.m. Monday at Target, 2917 Humes Road, Janesville, for retail theft.

CARRIE L. JAMES, 35, of 1415 Camelot Drive, Janesville, at 12:16 p.m. Monday at Target, 2917 Humes Road, Janesville, for retail theft.

TODD A. TEMPLETON, 50, of 203 W. Sunny Lane, Janesville, at 5:21 p.m. Monday at 503 S. High St., Janesville, for battery-threat to judge, prosecutor or law officer; resist or obstruct officer; and probation violation.

JASON D. ST. GERMAINE, 47, of 687 Peacepipe Lane, Lac Du Flambeau, at 8:31 a.m. Tuesday at 200 E. Highway 14 for unauthorized use of personal ID.

Reported

THEFT at Ross Dress For Less, 2700 Pontiac Place, Janesville, at 1:20 p.m. Feb. 16. Two men stole about $485 of merchandise from the store.

Walworth County

Charged

BECKY M. MAHLUM, 32, of Richland Center, with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, contributing to the delinquency of a child and first-offense operating while under the influence as a first offense with a minor in the vehicle. Town of Delavan police say on Oct. 29, 2018, Mahlum had a 13-year-old child drive because she was too intoxicated. The child, however, backed into a parked car before Mahlum took over to complete the drive to a gas station for cigarettes, according to a criminal complaint.