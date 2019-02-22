Intoxicated driving arrests
NICK WHELAN, 27, of Wheaton, Illinois, at 8:14 a.m. Wednesday at Beloit Avenue and Venture Drive, Janesville. He admitted to police that he crashed into a pole after using crystal meth.
WILLIAM A. AVERY, 33, of 6219 S. Highway 51, No. 1107, Janesville, at 9:55 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Grant Street, Janesville. He was also arrested on a charge of disturbing the peace. It was listed as his third arrest on drunken driving charges and for having a prohibited alcohol concentration.
