Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrest

JORGE L. ALMANZA, 38, of 2008 Euclid Ave., Beloit, at 7:27 p.m. Monday at Liberty Lane and Paddock Road, town of Beloit.

Charged

KRYSTAL A. RUCKS, 28, of 310 Cherry St., Janesville, with forgery. She is accused of trying to cash a check with a falsified signature at BMO Harris Bank, 2850 Prairie Ave., town of Beloit, on Jan. 15.

KYLE P. SMITH, 22, of Stoughton, with burglary and theft. He is accused of taking items from the house of a woman he knows on North Main Street in Edgerton on Nov. 20.

Fire call

613 MILTON AVE., JANESVILLE, at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday. A defective furnace blower motor caused smoke in the house. Residents evacuated while firefighters checked. There was no fire.