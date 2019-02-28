Rock County

Arrest

DAVID N. WEITZEL, 59, of 9637 N. Highway 59, Milton, at 6:47 p.m. Tuesday at 9611 N. Searns Road, town of Milton, on a charge of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon. The incident involved firearms, but no other details were immediately available.

Intoxicated driving arrest

DANIEL A. WILLE, 38, of 1109 Jerome Ave., Janesville, at 11:45 p.m. Monday at Delavan Drive and Jackson Street, Janesville. The arrest was reported as his second for intoxicated driving.

Charged

BRIANNA M. RAICHE, 17, of 222 N. Franklin St., No. 306, Janesville, with battery to a police officer, resisting and obstructing. She is accused of punching and kicking an officer who was investigating someone making a false 911 call in the area of Parker Drive and Milwaukee Street, Janesville, at on the night of Feb. 20.