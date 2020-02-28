Rock County

Arrest

ALAN M. JOHNSON, 47, of 1176 E. Cooper Drive, Edgerton, at 3:44 p.m. Wednesday at 3200 Deerfield Drive, Janesville, on a charge of party to felony retail theft with loss between $500 and $5,000 and bail jumping.

Reported

BURGLARY at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Pearl Street, Janesville. Someone forced entry and took a TV, two laptop computers and medications.

Charged

TYLER D. MILLER, 30, of 1232 Putnam Ave., Janesville, with felony retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is accused of taking bundles of wire valued at $1,148 from the Janesville Home Depot on Wednesday and of possessing a cocaine pipe when arrested at Stateline Recycling, Janesville.