Rock County

Arrest

STACY RAE PAUL, 39, of 1426 Mole Ave., Janesville, at 7:48 a.m. Sunday at the Rock County Sheriff's Office, 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville, on charges of armed robbery.

Intoxicated driving arrest

THERESA A. BERG, 39, of 4780 Glacier View Drive, Milton, at 1:23 a.m. Sunday at Rockport Road and Washington Street, Janesville. Also cited with carrying a concealed weapon.