Arrest

SAMUEL J. PITCHER, 18, of 2222 S. Osborne Ave., Janesville, at 4:14 p.m. Saturday, in the 400 block of South Main Street, Janesville, on charges of felony possession of marijuana, felony bail jumping and probation violation.

Intoxicated driving arrests

ERNESTO CARBAJAL-OLIVAS, 18, of 2324 Garden Drive, Janesville, at 3:20 a.m. Sunday, at Highway 14 and Emerald Grove Road, Janesville.

DALTON J. MATHER, 23, of 10 S. Concord Drive, Janesville at 12:40 a.m. Sunday at Center Avenue and State Street, Janesville.

REGINA R. SWIGGUN, 46, of 1434 S. Osborne Ave., Janesville at 1:37 a.m. Sunday at Milwaukee and River streets, Janesville.

BRANDON L. HARING, 32, of South Beloit, Illinois, at 1:57 a.m. Sunday at Wall and Main streets, Janesville. He also was arrested on a charge of resisting or obstructing.

CODY J. MADISON, 28, of South Beloit, Illinois, at 2:57 a.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of South Highway 51, Janesville.

HELEN J. RUSSELL, 46, of 409 Madison St., Janesville at 2:13 a.m. Saturday in the first block of Center Avenue, Janesville. She also was cited for failure to yield to a passing vehicle.

MATTHEW D. MILLER, 36, of Oregon, at 9:04 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Huntington Avenue, Janesville.