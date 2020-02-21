Rock County

Arrests

CHARLES D. LANGFORD, 24, of 767 S. Main St., Janesville, at 1:03 p.m. Thursday at the Janesville Police Department on a warrant charging domestic violence strangulation/suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct.

ASHAWANTI S. MORRIS, 23, of 619 Kellogg Ave., No. 1, Janesville, at 12:03 p.m. Wednesday at her residence on a charge of physical abuse of a child.

Intoxicated driving arrests

ANTHONY M. TURNER, 47, of 924 Copeland Ave., Beloit, at 2:07 a.m. Thursday at Academy and Ravine streets, Janesville. Also arrested on a probation violation.

MICHAEL L. TENIENTE, 22, of 1061 Hain Road, Edgerton, at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday at Center Avenue and McKinley Street, Janesville.

EDGAR E. RAMIREZ ARELLANO, 21, of 1709 S. Grant St., Janesville, at 12:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Creekside Court, Janesville. Also issued municipal citations for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

TEAGAN L. FOSSUM, 19, of 2442 W. Finley Road, town of Beloit, at 2:44 a.m. Tuesday at Main Street and Centerway, Janesville.

KARA K. RANDLES, 20, of 1004 Laurel Ave., Janesville, at 11:32 p.m. Monday at Parker Drive and Glen Street, Janesville.

Reported

STOLEN CAR at 11:28 p.m. Sunday at Conde Street and Oakhill Avenue, Janesville. An officer saw a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo speeding and gave chase before the car went off the road as its occupants fled on foot. The car had been stolen in Beloit.

BULLET THROUGH WINDOW at 4:42 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Putnam Avenue, Janesville. A resident found the window broken and a bullet on the floor near the window. Officers canvassed the neighborhood. No one heard a shot fired.

BURGLARY at 9:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Parker Drive, Janesville. Someone cut a lock to an apartment’s storage unit. Nothing was reported taken.

OVERDOSE of an inmate at the Rock County Jail at 11:04 a.m. Wednesday. The inmate was given three doses of Narcan and taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. An investigation is ongoing.

BURGLARY at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday on North Bayview Drive, town of Milton. A resident heard banging and saw a man behind the house. A sheriff’s deputy found a screen removed from a patio door and fresh footprints in the snow. A tracking dog was brought in, but the man was not found.

BURGLARY at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday at the Rockvale Trailer Park, 6219 S. Highway 51. Taken were two checkbooks and $6,300 worth of clothing.

Accidents

RIVER AND COURT STREETS, JANESVILLE, at 1 p.m. Saturday when cars driven by Skipton T. McKenzie, 29, of 107 Red Apple Lane, Janesville, and Sashay S. Harmon, 26, of 2020 Cedar Pointe Drive, Janesville, collided in the intersection. McKenzie was cited for failure to yield from a stop sign. Harmon was cited for driving after suspension. A passenger in Harmon’s car, Ebony C. Kimball, 31, of 320 Lincoln St., Janesville, was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center with a possible injury.

HIGHWAY 14 NEAR DROTT DRIVE, JANESVILLE, at 6:47 p.m. Monday when a car driven by Timothy D. Sendelbach, 50, of 568 S. Sixth St., Evansville, slid in the slush and ice and rolled over in the ditch. A passenger, Leo G. Sendelbach, 88, of 333 Lincoln St., Evansville, was transported to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville with a possible injury.