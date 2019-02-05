Rock County

Arrest

SEAN DEVELLE NANCE, 43, of Chicago, at 1:50 a.m. Monday at 2309 Harvard Drive, Janesville, on a charge of strangulation and suffocation.

Charged

KODY W. FINFROCK, 19, of 2017 Joliet St., Janesville, and HANNAH M. WAGGONER, 20, of 897 E. Lilac Road, Beloit, on identical charges of party to theft of a firearm. Finfrock and Waggoner are accused of taking a loaded handgun belonging to a man they know in the town of Beloit on Jan. 16 and leaving for Georgia. Warrants were issued for their arrests.

CHRISTOPHER L. THORLAND JR., 19, Evansville, with strangulation/suffocation, two counts of battery, two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, all as acts of domestic abuse, criminal damage and three counts of bail jumping. Thorland is accused of beating two women near County A and Old Highway 92 on Jan. 28, after he drove a car off the road, and then assaulting them again and damaging a car as they drove home. He also was cited for first-offense intoxicated driving.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse