Rock County

Arrest

SEAN DEVELLE NANCE, 43, of Chicago, at 1:50 a.m. Monday at 2309 Harvard Drive, Janesville, on a charge of strangulation and suffocation.

Charged

KODY W. FINFROCK, 19, of 2017 Joliet St., Janesville, and HANNAH M. WAGGONER, 20, of 897 E. Lilac Road, Beloit, on identical charges of party to theft of a firearm. Finfrock and Waggoner are accused of taking a loaded handgun belonging to a man they know in the town of Beloit on Jan. 16 and leaving for Georgia. Warrants were issued for their arrests.

CHRISTOPHER L. THORLAND JR., 19, Evansville, with strangulation/suffocation, two counts of battery, two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, all as acts of domestic abuse, criminal damage and three counts of bail jumping. Thorland is accused of beating two women near County A and Old Highway 92 on Jan. 28, after he drove a car off the road, and then assaulting them again and damaging a car as they drove home. He also was cited for first-offense intoxicated driving.