Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

NATHAN LUIS SPICKLER, 28, of 1503 Liberty Lane, Janesville, at 2 a.m. Wednesday at North Fremont Street and Creston Park Drive. It was his first offense.

JENNA R. TYLER, 33, at 2:05 a.m. Wednesday at Joliet Street west of Center Avenue. It was her first offense.

Charged

ERIC M. WINCAPAW, 32, of 2115 Euclid Ave., Beloit, with party to burglary. He is accused of entering a home on West Cleophas Road in the town of Newark on Dec. 10 with an accomplice, taking jewelry and other items.

AARON M. VANKRAANEN, 30, of 17 Sinclair St., Janesville, with abuse of a child/intentionally causing bodily harm. He is accused of striking a young boy he knows with his hands in late December, causing multiple bruises. An arrest warrant was issued.

Walworth County

Charged

MITCHELL L. CESAR, 33, of 526 Bowers Blvd., No. 1, Delavan, with physical abuse of a child and disorderly conduct. City of Delavan police say on Feb. 3, Cesar pushed a girl he knows into a dresser.

TAMMY K. GENEMAN, 43, of 530 S. Gault St., Whitewater, with physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm. Whitewater police say on Jan. 29, Geneman struck a boy she knows with a spoon, leaving observable red marks.

KENNETH M. KIRBY, 61, of Dodgeville, with possession of narcotic drugs. Town of Delavan police say on Feb. 1, Kirby had 2.6 grams of heroin.

RAFAEL VERA-JURADO, 59, of 449 Hartwell St., Elkhorn, with threat to law enforcement officer. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Feb. 1, they stopped Vera-Jurado in Delavan on a charge of intoxicated driving and he repeatedly threatened a deputy’s family.

