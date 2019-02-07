Rock County

Arrest

PATRICK C. COPELAND, SR., 46, 1702 Purvis Ave., Janesville, at 11:08 p.m. Tuesday at home on suspicion of one count of substantial battery after a domestic violence incident police believe occurred on Dec. 31, 2018. A woman Copeland knows told a Rock County sheriff's deputy that Copeland had pushed the woman down the basement stairs at his residence, causing bruising on several parts of her body.

Charged

ISAIAH M. MONOSSO, 16, of the Rock County Youth Services Center, 210 E. Highway 14, Janesville, with assault by prisoner, criminal damage, disorderly conduct and two counts of bail jumping. He is accused of breaking a metal shower seat, calling it a shank and threatening staff with it, refusing to follow staff orders, breaking a TV remote control, threatening and insulting staff, and spitting in a staff member's face. He was previously waived into adult court. This is his third adult felony case.

CHRISTINE A. STOFFEL, 34, of 1233 S. Grant St., Janesville, with felony retail theft and six counts of bail jumping. She is accused of stealing more than $700 worth of goods from the Janesville Target on Jan. 21.

DEAVON C. TAVARRES, 19, of 2911 Carrousel Lane, Janesville, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. He is accused of possessing about 1 ounce of marijuana in a car where more than a pound of marijuana was found Dec. 15 in the 1800 block of Prairie Avenue, Beloit.

Walworth County

Charged

FERNANDO L. DIAZ-GALLEGOS, 41, of 314 N. Fifth St., Delavan, with physical abuse of a child and disorderly conduct. City of Delavan police say on Jan. 29, Diaz-Gallegos hit a child he knows with a belt.

JOSEPH C. GUTIERREZ, 28, of Silver Lake, with battery by prisoner. Walworth County sheriff's deputies say on Dec. 18, Gutierrez hit another inmate at the county jail.