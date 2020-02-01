Rock County

Accidents

MILE MARKER 174, INTERSTATE 90/39, JANESVILLE, at 5:20 p.m. Friday, where about six vehicles were involved in crashes that closed one lane for about an hour. No injuries reported.

MINERAL POINT AVENUE AT PAHL ROAD, TOWN OF JANESVILLE, at 6:35 p.m. Friday, when authorities found a car on its roof with four people inside. Janesville Fire Department transported one of them to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center.

Charged

RYAN N. SCHULTZ, 33, of 1900 Center Ave., Janesville, and BRADLEY A. HAINES, 56, of 518 S. Academy St., Janesville, both with substantial battery as domestic abuse. They are accused of beating another man with sticks, breaking his tibia early Friday morning at Haines’ residence. Schultz also was held on an extradition warrant from Indiana charging nonsupport of a dependent child.

WHITNEY C. PINNEY, 30, of 915 Caroline St., Janesville, with felony retail theft. She is accused of taking merchandise valued at $501 from the Janesville Kohl’s store, 2500 Milton Ave. on Nov. 28.

Walworth County

Charged

ADNAN M. ABBAS, 35, of Oak Brook, Illinois, with threat to law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Dec. 25, they responded to a fight in the town of Lyons where Abbas was threatening a woman he knows and later a sergeant who took him into custody.

TERRY L. BRONSON, 54, of Macon, Georgia, with physical abuse of a child, two counts of neglecting a child and disorderly conduct. Elkhorn police say on Jan. 2, they responded to Love’s Travel Station in Elkhorn and found two kids who had been there for 11 hours after Bronson had hit one of them.

JONATHAN J. EPPERLY, 22, of 370 N. Tratt St., No. 225, Whitewater, with three counts each of delivering marijuana and maintaining a drug trafficking place, all as party to the crime. Whitewater police say in April and May they conducted controlled buys of marijuana from Epperly in the amounts of 7.3, 7.2 and 6 grams.

CARMELO GONZALEZ III, 31, of 404 Margaret St., No. 10, Darien, with strangulation and suffocation as an act of domestic abuse and two counts of disorderly conduct. City of Delavan police say on Dec. 25, Gonzalez choked a woman he knows and threatened another person to not call the police. He was also charged with bail jumping for allegedly being with the woman the next day.

CASSONDRA J. TAYLOR-CONNELLY, 37, of Burlington, with three counts of neglecting a child, second-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Dec. 31, they assisted in removing three children from the home, which was filled with trash, condoms, dog feces, rotting food and more.