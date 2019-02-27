Rock County

Charged

ZACHARY P. TERPSTRA, 28, of 630 Monroe St., No. 2, Janesville, with party to felony retail theft. He is accused of working with another man to steal an underwater viewing system valued at $700 from Blain’s Farm & Fleet, 2421 Humes Road, Janesville, on Feb. 5. As of Tuesday, the other man had not been charged.

NATASHA E. TAYLOR, 45, of 1517 Summit Ave., Beloit, with fleeing and obstructing an officer. She is accused of giving a false name and fleeing police, who were investigating a theft of baby formula from Walmart on Jan. 17. An arrest warrant was issued.

MAURICE S. YOUNG, 47, of 238 Madison St., Janesville, with possession of cocaine and disorderly conduct. He is accused of possessing 0.12 ounces of powder cocaine after police investigated a disturbance at his residence Jan. 27.

Walworth County

Charged

RAMON CARDOZA ACOSTA, 31, of 10912 N. County Line Road, No. 12, Whitewater, with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Whitewater police say on Feb. 9, they stopped him and found 11.6 grams of cocaine and $449.

MADISON A. CONLEY, 22, of 812 W. Hazel Ridge Road, No. 206, Elkhorn, with physical abuse of a child by recklessly causing great bodily harm. Elkhorn police say between Dec. 5 and 8, Conley was frustrated and stood up abruptly, which put pressure on a young child’s leg and broke his or her femur.