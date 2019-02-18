Rock County

Arrests

BRUCE W. SOUTHALL, 36, of 521 Court St., Janesville, at 4:31 p.m Sunday at the Rock County Jail, Janesville, on three counts of manufacturing/delivery of cocaine.

JORDAN R. HAWKINS, 29, Madison, at 11:31 p.m. Saturday on Milton Avenue, Janesville, on charges of probation violation, fleeing an officer, felon in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest. The charges stem from an incident in which police say Hawkins failed to stop for them. After a short chase, Hawkins left his car and fled on foot. Officers caught up to Hawkins when he tripped and fell in the northbound lanes of Milton Avenue.

Intoxicated driving arrests

MICHAEL J. CREEK, 27, of 2126 Center Ave., Janesville, at 10:12 p.m. Friday at Oakhill Avenue and Wolcott Street, Janesville.

JESSICA L. KRIEGER, 36, of 713 Kelsey Road, Beloit, at 11:05 p.m. Friday at Centerway and Franklin Street, Janesville.

Reported

BURGLARY at 8:08 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Kennedy Road, Janesville. Reported taken was an Xbox valued at $150.