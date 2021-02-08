Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrest
BENJAMIN S. STICKWELL, 19, of 8951 N. Rock River Drive, Edgerton, at 9:38 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Highway 14 and Spring Hill Drive, town of Janesville. It was listed as a first offense. Rock County sheriff's deputies also say they arrested him on charges of fleeing, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation.
Charged
MICHAEL A. BLACK, 24, of 119 Linn St., Janesville, with maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of marijuana. Janesville police say on June 12, they found four THC vape cartridges, marijuana and blunts in his bedroom.