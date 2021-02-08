Rock County
Arrests
VINCENT A. CORNER, 50, 427 W. Racine St., Janesville, at 11:23 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at Racine Street and Park Avenue, Janesville, on suspicion of two counts of felony possession of the drug MDMA.
ALEXANDER N. HENIADIS, 37, 472½ N. Washington St., Janesville, at 8:22 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at 473 N. Washington St., Janesville, on suspicion of one count of felony possession of Schedule I and II narcotic drugs.
Intoxicated driving arrests
DANIEL L. BARTLE, 60, 442 S. Arch St., Janesville at 2:41 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, in the 2500 block of West Court Street, Janesville, after someone reported he was intoxicated inside a gas station. When police arrived, Bartle was sitting in his vehicle outside the gas station, intoxicated and eating food, according to reports.
JEREMY N. HUTH, 17, 1501 Alpine St., Janesville, at 9:14 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Milton Avenue and Milwaukee Street, Janesville, after police responded to a report of a car runoff.
JUSTIN M. PHILLIPS, 36, 507 S. Washington St., Janesville, at 11:24 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at Dodge and High streets, Janesville.
SCOTT R. BURDICK, 39, no address available, at 1:42 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at Milton Avenue and Morse Street, Janesville, after a reported crash.
HUNTER A. DAVIS, 21, no address available, at 2:59 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at Parker Drive and Glen Street, Janesville, after police found Davis' vehicle stuck in a snow bank in the intersection and Davis unconscious behind the wheel. He failed a field sobriety test.
SHANNON R. MOORE, 48, no address available, at 12:05 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, in the 100 block of North Jackson Street, Janesville.
LAKWANZA R. SMITH, 24, of Beloit, at 1:35 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Milton Avenue and Holiday Drive, Janesville.
DOROTHY F. SINCLAIR-MARTIN, 56, 116 N. Terrace St., Janesville, at at 9:10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at Racine Street and Park Avenue, Janesville.