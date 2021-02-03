Rock County
Arrest
JOHN L GRIFFIN, 62, of 1150 Garfield Ave., Beloit, on Friday, Jan. 29, on charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine base and THC, possession of cocaine base and THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rock County sheriff's deputies and Beloit police found 53 grams of THC, 24 grams of cocaine base and $28,912 in cash..
Intoxicated driving arrest
STACEY L. FANNING, 43, of 1830 S. Osborne Ave., Janesville, at 2:19 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at Center Avenue and Conde Street, Janesville. It was listed as a first offense.