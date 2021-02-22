Rock County
Arrest
RAYMOND TORRES JR., 33, of 222 N. Franklin St., No. 101, Janesville, at 9:58 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at his residence on domestic abuse charges of strangulation/suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage.
Intoxicated driving arrests
CHRISTOPHER JOHNSON, 31, of 1512 Canyon Drive, Janesville, at 11:25 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, in the 400 block of South Franklin Street, Janesville. The arrest was listed as his second for intoxicated driving. Also arrested on a probation violation and cited for driving after revocation.
HAILY J. CLARK, 17, of 4118 Skyview Drive, Janesville, at 4:11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Sumac Drive and Milwaukee Street, Janesville.