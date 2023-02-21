Public record for Feb. 21, 2023 GAZETTE STAFF Kylie Balk-Yaatenen Author email Feb 21, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyFelony arrestsAll of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)MATTHEW BROWN, 39, of Footville, OWI fourth offense, Feb. 19, Ruger and Randall avenues, Janesville.DANNY SAVAGE, 68, of Janesville, vehicle operator attempted to flee/elude officer, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and THC, Feb. 17, Mineral Point Avenue and Chatham Street, Janesville.NICHOLAS SCHUMACHER, 34, of Janesville, take and drive a vehicle without consent, Feb. 17, 2800 block of Milton Avenue, Janesville. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Felony Janesville Vehicle Criminal Law Crime Operator Officer Nicholas Schumacher Thc Kylie Balk-Yaatenen Author email Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Feb. 21, 2023 Public record for Feb. 17, 2023 Public record for Feb.15, 2023 Public record for Feb. 14, 2023 Public record for Feb. 9, 2023 Public record for Feb. 8, 2023 Public record for Feb. 7, 2023 Public record for Feb. 6, 2023 Public record for Feb. 1, 2023 Public record for Jan. 27, 2023