Rock County
Arrests
JENNY L. WILLIAMS, 49, of 212 N. Terrace St., Janesville, at 2:18 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Terrace Street and Laurel Avenue, Janesville, on charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery and disorderly conduct as acts of domestic abuse and possession of THC and drug paraphernalia. She is accused of stabbing a man.
ADRIAN M. HEYDN, 28, of 759 S. Main St., Janesville, at 9:34 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at his residence on domestic abuse charges of strangulation/suffocation and battery.
Intoxicated driving arrests
MARSHALL P. HAMILTON, 23, of 1707 Morningside Drive, Janesville, at 2:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15, at the Janesville Police Department.
THOMAS D. MAZUR, 24, of McHenry, Illinois, at 2:21 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Main Street and Centerway, Janesville. Also arrested on charges of fleeing an officer, driving too fast for conditions, driving after license suspension and possession of open intoxicants.
Reported
FRAUD on Thursday, Feb. 18, when a woman reported to Janesville police that someone used her husband's identification information to apply fraudulently for unemployment compensation.
CAR THEFT on Saturday after a white 2020 Ford Fusion had been missing at least a week from Gordie Boucher Ford Lincoln, 2727 Highway 14, Janesville.