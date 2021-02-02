Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
TATIANNA M. PERKINS, 20, of 1329 W. Grand Ave., Beloit, at 5:59 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, at Bell Street and Humes Road, Janesville. It was listed as a first offense. Janesville police say after a traffic crash, Perkins was arrested and cited on charges of possessing schedule I and II drugs, operating while suspended, and operating without insurance.
SOPHIA M. STORY, 25, of 2106 Pierce St., Janesville, at 12:58 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at 405 W. Racine St. It was listed as a first offense.