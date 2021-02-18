Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
ALAN N. ACKER, 68, of 1342 Savannah Woods Drive, Edgerton, at 9:25 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at 2000 N. County F, town of Janesville. It was listed as a first offense.
ALLMAN B. MOEN, 24, of Madison, at 3:19 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Highway 104 and King Road, town of Union. It was listed as a first offense.
JESSICA A. SIMPLOT, 32, of N1901 County T, Brodhead, at 6:56 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at County K and Highway 81, town of Newark. It was listed as a second offense. Rock County sheriff’s deputies say after a crash, Simplot admitted she was drunk.